I’m Going To Legon To Study ‘Dondology’ – Maame Serwaa

Related Stories Having just completed Senior High School and received her results, actress Maame Serwaa has revealed she’s on her way to the University of Ghana to study performing arts.



Maame Serwaa, born Clara Benson, told TV3’s New Day that she’s relocating to the capital to continue her career at Legon.



Some rumours had been going around that she failed her high school exams, but Serwaa put that to rest by revealing her lowest grade was a C6.



“Everything went on well [with my WASSCE] and I thank God Almighty for everything…even my least grade was C6.” she revealed.



“I still want to continue with acting so I will be in Accra to pursue my career…. [At] Legon,”



Maame Serwaa,18, also bashfully revealed that she’s started dating now but that she’d rather keeping that private.



“I do have a boyfriend and I love him too but don’t want to talk about him since it’s my private life… We recently started dating when I completed school.” she said.