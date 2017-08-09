"I Started Dating When I Completed School”- Maame Serwaa

Related Stories Ghanaian Kumawood actress Clara Benson, popularly known by her screen name, Maame Serwaa, has confirmed that she has gotten a boyfriend after Senior High and she loves him so much.



There were so many speculations about the actress relationship status as there were rumors she had even gotten pregnant. She came out to debunk the rumors and said she wasn’t pregnant nor had any abortion.



Well, the actress speaking on Tv3’s Newday program, and as monitored by Ghpage.com talked about her relationship with her new found boyfriend after she completed Senior High School.



She said; “I do have a boyfriend and I love him too much”.



When asked to reveal the identity of her new boyfriend, the actress refused and stated, it is rather her private life and will like for it to remain so.



”I have a boyfriend but don’t want to talk about him since it’s my private life… We recently started dating when I completed school.”



Clara Benson also known as Maame Serwaa is ranked the 2nd richest Child actress and of course the 5th richest Kumawood actress.