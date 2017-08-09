Alliance Motors Takes Roger Quartey and Wife To South Africa

Related Stories Alliance Motors Ghana Limited have fulfilled their promise to take a lucky couple on an all expenses paid trip to South Africa.



The company was a sponsor for the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards 2017 and during the event at the plush Kenpinski Hotel on Saturday June 24, 2017, they promised to take the winner of a lucky dip during the event, to South Africa as part of their sponsorship package.



After a collections of hundreds of complimentary cards from almost everyone in the auditorium, UTV’s head of Production – Mr. Roger Quartey emerged the lucky winner after a draw during the event.



For his prize, Roger won an all expenses paid 3-days trip to South Africa for an exclusive test drive of the new Land Rover Discovery 2017 with his wife, sponsored by Alliance Motors.



Mr. Quartey and his wife Sheriffa Quartey left Ghana on July 26 and returned on July 28 2017.



He shared his experience with Peacefmonline.com.



“I was not even in the auditorium when my name was mentioned as the winner and when I was told I won the draw, I thought it was a joke. Alliance Motors paid for our accommodation, flight tickets, food, they acquired the visas for us and took very good care of my wife and I from the airport in Ghana, during our stay in South Africa and our return”.



He expressed his gratitude; “First of all I want to thank God for taking us and bringing us back safely. I want to thank organizers of Exclusive Men of The Year(EMY) Awards for putting up a splendid event and a big thank you to management of Alliance Motors Ghana limited for this memorable experience”.



Commenting on his test drive and his experience with the new car Roger said “The test drive went on very smoothly and I learnt a lot of new things and I saw several breathtaking locations in South Africa. As for the car I was so impressed and I even want to convince my bosses and other potential buyers to purchase and experience it. The new Land Rover Discovery has highly advanced functions which makes driving so easy and enjoyable. It is every body’s dream car”.



Mr. Roger Quartey who is an Actor/Movie Producer and CEO of Roger Q Production is currently the Head of Production for Ghana’s number one TV station, UTV. He is married with 4 kids.



Alliance Motors Ghana Limited is the new, exclusive distributor of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in Ghana. Established on April 1st 2013, they stock the full Jaguar and Land Rover range including F-Type Jaguar, the New Range Rover and the New Range Rover Sport. Alliance Motors, a subsidiary of TATA – the owners of Jaguar Land Rover, is making substantial investments in Ghana to ensure world class after sales service.



Watch a UTV News report on the trip below:







See more photos from the trip and Roger's Quartey's family: