Abedi Pele And Gorgeous Wife Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Ghana legend Abedi Pele and wife Maha are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary today, in a blissful union which has produced two football super stars.



The iconic former Ghana captain and his adorable better half tied the knot in 1987 and has been blessed with two sons - Andre and Jordan Ayew as well a gorgeous daughter Imani Ayew.



Andre, who plays for West Ham United, has chalked a remarkable feat on the international scene, leading Ghana to clinch Africa's first ever gold medal at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2009.



His younger brother Jordan, who plays for English side Swansea City, has scored 12 goals in 46 caps for the Black Stars since he marked his international debut in 2010.



The Ayew family are one of the best footballing family in world football, after Pele's brothers Kwame and Sola Ayew also played at the highest level for Ghana.