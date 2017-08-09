Naa Ashorkor Delivers Baby Boy..

Related Stories Radio and Television Personality, Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku has welcomed her first baby. The award-winning actress, gave birth to a bouncy baby boy few weeks ago.



This announcement puts to rest recent rumours about the whereabouts of the Starr FM mid-morning show host.



The birth of Naa Ashorkor’s first child, three years after marriage, reinforces the message of Lydia Contraceptive which was highlighted in a 360-campaign titled “I Plan”.



The campaign which saw the actress feature in a series of short videos on TV and radio advertisements sought to empower women across the country to know how relevant and important it is to plan birth cycles and educate the public on various birth control plans available as well as disabuse perceptions around them.



Naa Ashorkor got married to Ahuma Cabutey Adodoaji in 2014.



Naa Ashokor is the host of TV Show, Tales From The Powder Room (GH One TV). She’s also the host for one of Ghana’s most celebrated beauty pageants Miss Malaika Ghana. She’s also the host of a midmorning show dubbed The Zone which runs every weekday on the Accra-Based Starr FM. She’s best known for starring in the Perfect Picture (2009), by Award Winning Director Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Iroko TV’s Poisoned Bait – A Movie Series directed by Leila Djansi.



She won the Award for Best Actress in 2010 at the African Movie Academy awards for her role played in The Perfect Picture.



Naa Ashorkor also starred alongside industry greats such as Yvonne Okoro, Joselyn Dumas, John Dumelo, Anima Misa Amoah and Adjetey Anang in Adam’s Apples – an Award Winning Ghanaian Movie Series by Sparrow Productions that run from 2010 – 2013









