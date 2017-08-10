Nollywood Actress Mary Remmy Shares Cute PHOTO Of Herself & Newborn

Related Stories Last week, Nollywood actress and CEO of ROK studios Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband Jason Njoku welcomed the third child, a baby girl named Nnenna.



Today the actress took to her Instagram page to share a cute photo of herself looking fresh faced posing with her newborn.



She wrote:



I want to say a very big thank you to all for your constant prayers and good wishes. The congratulations were overwhelming. Y'all have shown me sooo much love that I can never thank you enough. Thank you. Thank you thank you.