My Husband Was Sleeping With Everything In Skirt...Zita On Why She Dumpted Ex

Related Stories Former Tourism Minister under late President Mill’s administration and Ghana’s former Ambassador to Czech, Zita Okaikoi now Sabah Zita Benson has been explaining why she dumped her ex-husband, Mr Andrew Okaikoi.



Zita last weekend held a secret wedding to cement a new relationship but her marriage gained media attention to the extent questions have been raised about her relationship with Mr Andrew Okaikoi and if it had indeed fallen on the rocks and what could be the problem.



But the ex-wife of failed National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate of Okaikoi North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region is quoted as saying “I did not abandon him. He was sleeping with everything in skirt and having babies all around.



So, to say I abandoned him is denigrating my character and twisting the truth. So, he abandoned us. Ask him if he knows what his kids eat or wear? That is abandonment. Not the other way around’. She fires back. Maybe you should have reported he got married three months ago instead of talking about abandonment



Did he tell you about all the kids he had while we were married? Did he tell you about the kids he had while we were separated? The physical and verbal abuses? … Am sure if I were your sister you would have been happy for me to stay.