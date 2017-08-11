Provide Names Of Legislatures Who Smoke Weed - MP Dares Kwaw Kese

Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak has dared rapper, Kwaw Kesse to mention names of legislators he claims smoke marijuana.



This follows a pronouncement by the hiplife artiste that he smokes marijuana and some members of parliament do same.



“I know some people in parliament who smoke weed…I know a doctor who smokes weed and he still performs alright,” he alleged on Joy FM with Doreen Andoh Tuesday.



Responding to the allegation, Ras Mubarak indicated, in an interview with Hitz @1 that, the statement by the artiste was reckless and an attempt to smear the good image of the Legislative body with negativity.



“It is a very reckless statement, and for me, it is one of those headline grabbing statements that seems to bring attention to members of parliament unnecessarily,” the MP said.



“If he indeed knows members of parliament who are smoking marijuana, he should actually come public with the names,” Ras Mubarak continued.



Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, was summoned before parliament for similar allegations in 2015. The legislative body of the country is currently on recess and will resume active work in October.



Ras Mubarak believes that the Privileges Committee of Parliament will take up the matter after the recess in ensuring that the image of parliament is safeguarded.



He added that, it will be unfair for Parliament to overlook the statement of Kwaw Kesse after Blakk Rasta was questioned for such a statement.



“A precedent has been set; looking at the fact that somebody made similar comments and was dragged before the Privileges Committee. It will come across as unfair treatment on Blakk Rasta if this issue is not looked at by the Privileges Committee of Parliament,” the Kumbungu MP stated.

Kwaw Kesse is currently promoting his new single titled ‘Envy’.





