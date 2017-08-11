Lil Win Donates To Prophet Seth Frimpong And King Aboagye Brenya(Photos)

Related Stories Actor and Musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win has made two separate donations to ailing Kumawood actor King Aboagye Brenya and musician known the ‘Dancing Prophet’ but born Seth Frimpong.



The CEO of Boss Nation Music and his squad made the donation to the now recovered gospel musician and the movie star at their residence on Thursday, August 10 in Kumasi.



The donation done in collaboration with Boss Nation Records included undisclosed cash, some food items, and toiletries.



It follows appeals from relations of the two for support after life over the period become unbearable for them following their ailments



They donated some local foodstuffs and an undisclosed amount to the musician.



The donation forms part of the Boa Obi Foundation, a charity foundation yet to be officially launched early this month by the ‘Ladder’ hitmaker.



Prophet Seth Frimpong, a veteran gospel musician has seen death for some years as a result of been struck with an illness and King Aboagye Brenya is a veteran actor who has starred in several movies.