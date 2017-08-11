Wisa Files For No Case

Related Stories Lawyers for hiplife artiste Eugene Ashe, aka Wisa Greid, have served notice to file a submission of no case in respect of the trial.



Jerry Avenogbor believes that his client has no case to answer in respect of the matter before the court.



The lawyer dropped the hint yesterday when the prosecution, led by Inspector Judith B. Asante, disclosed that the prosecution had closed its case.



The court, presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, a Domestic Violence and Gender-Based Court judge, ordered the lawyer to file the said submission before August 30, 2017.



Earlier, Inspector Edward Odame of the Police Criminal Investigation Department was cross-examined on a witness statement he had tendered.



This was because the witness, one Jerry Narh, who had given the statement to the police, was not available to speak to the witness statement.



The defence lawyer was skeptical over the authenticity of the document, indicating that the statement was not signed and if it was signed, the court could not be sure that the said Narh signed it.



Lawyer Avenogbor also disputed the fact that Wisa and the said Narh went to the police to give the statement to the police as claimed by Inspector Dame.



The ‘Ekiki Mi’ hit singer is standing trial for allegedly showing his manhood during a live performance on December 24, 2015 during the ‘December 2 Remember’ event at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



A video of the artiste stripping and rubbing his manhood against his female dancer on stage was put on social media, compelling his management to apologise for what it described as the artiste’s “rash and irresponsible behaviour”.