I'm More Important Than Akufo-Addo - Counselor Lutterodt

Relationship expert, counselor Lutterodt has said he is more important than the president of the Republic of Ghana.



The controversial marriage counselor made the remarks in an interview on Rainbow Radio FM.



The man of God said, Ghana is quiet because of him. He asked, ‘’I am not bragging, but do you know Ghana is quiet because of me?



''Are you aware I am more important than the President of Ghana? You don’t know! The President his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo was voted into office for four years. I was not voted by anyone, meaning I cannot be compared to a MP or the President. I am more important than them because I am forever.’’



Counselor Lutterodt said, he is not like the President or a MP who should worry over losing an election and so, he speaks the truth all the time irrespective of the what people will say.