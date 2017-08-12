Kwaku Manu Flies Family To USA To Celebrate Wife’s Birthday (VIDEO)

Related Stories Kweku Manu recently requested of his fans to help him find a location anywhere on the globe to specially visit with his family to celebrate the mother of his home and that moment has come.



In a new post shared via Kwaku’s Instagram page, his family is captured on board heading to the U.S of A for that special birthday treat to which he wrote “I thank you all my fans for supporting me every day… And also a special thanks goes to @she_loves_stonebwoyb for helping me and my family to get a venue in USA.. Help me to thank God Mighty for this opportunity.”

Video below-





















I thank you all my fans for supporting me every day... And also a special thanks goes to @she_loves_stonebwoyb for helping me and my family to get a venue in USA.. Help me to thank God Mighty for this opportunity.





A post shared by Kwakumanu (@kwakumanubob) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:09am PDT









Video below-







Source: ghanacelebrities.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.