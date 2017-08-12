Kwaku Manu Flies Family To USA To Celebrate Wife’s Birthday (VIDEO)

Kweku Manu recently requested of his fans to help him find a location anywhere on the globe to specially visit with his family to celebrate the mother of his home and that moment has come.
In a new post shared via Kwaku’s Instagram page, his family is captured on board heading to the U.S of A for that special birthday treat to which he wrote “I thank you all my fans for supporting me every day… And also a special thanks goes to @she_loves_stonebwoyb for helping me and my family to get a venue in USA.. Help me to thank God Mighty for this opportunity.”
Video below-