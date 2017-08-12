She Was My Student - John Mahama Reveals How He Met His Wife

Related Stories Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has revealed how he met his wife, Lordina Mahama before they got married 25-years ago.



According to Mr Mahama, he was a teacher as a National Service Personnel at the Ghana Secondary School and Lordina was one of his History students and that’s where they met.



“I met Lordina when I went back to do National Service at my former school, Ghana Secondary School, at the time she looked attractive, I was her History teacher … the rest is history,” Mahama said.



Dishing out an advice as to how to sustain a marriage, the Ex-President said the first thing to do in a marriage as a man is to understand your woman.



He added that men must also be careful with their diction to their wives because women are highly emotional and the slightest miscommunication can cause a havoc.



He was speaking at his 25th Marriage celebration which happened weeks ago in Accra and just televised on Ovation TV.