Naa Ashorkor Speaks After Giving Birth

Related Stories Use your waiting time to plan before becoming a parent.



Ghanaian Actress and EIB Network’s radio and television personality, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, is advising ‘yet to be parents’ couples to use their waiting period to plan judiciously towards welcoming their first baby into the best living conditions.



According to her, as much as the feeling of parenthood is an indescribable one, the feeling is greater when the would-be-parents take time to relax and plan properly before welcoming their baby.



The new mom advised couples, yet to be parents, not to allow external pressure to overawe their emotions and lead them into desperate state but turn the pressure into desperate wish to celebrate a future happiness.



“It is not in bad taste when people continuously ask when the baby is coming; everybody wants to see a baby so that they can all be happy for you. It is a very exciting experience; we are extremely happy right now.” She stated in an interview with Kasapa News on Friday.



She has, however, cautioned couples who even after the planning are still having difficulty conceiving to always keep in mind the fact that nothing in life happens without a purpose and that circumstances in life are destined and happen at the right time according to the Will of God.



“For couples who are trying to make babies but keep getting disappointed, one thing they should always have in mind is that things happen for a purpose in life and happens according to the Will of God,” she said.



She further cautioned couples not to allow tardy pregnancies sadden them and in the process influence them to take desperate decisions.



“Don’t allow pressure to make you feel less of a woman or even make you feel that nature has not been fair to you, everything will work out in God’s own time, hence the need to be strong while awaiting the blessing of the fruit of the womb,” she advised.



The beautiful screen goddess just welcomed a baby boy with her husband of three years, Ahuma Cabutey Adodoaji.



The new mom disclosed that she has missed her fans and can’t wait to come back on air but had to hold on and recover fully. Meanwhile, the latest mom will be resuming work on October 2, 2017.



Like many other marriages, Naa Ashorkor had her own share of ups and downs before becoming a proud mother. She has been off air (Starr FM) and screen (GH One) as part of making time and planning to welcome her bundle of blessing.





