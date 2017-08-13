TRENDING: Sulley Muntari Helps To Push A Broken Down Trotro - VIDEO

Related Stories A video of Sulley Muntari helping to push a broken down commercial bus off the road has gone viral on Twitter.



Sulley was seen in a casual training shorts joining the bus conductor of the ‘trotro’ as they tried to move the vehicle away from the road so as to not inconvenience other road users.



This kind gesture then brings to mind the controversial towing levy that government has planned to implement on all road users. The policy is meant to be government’s solution to clearing the country’s streets of broken-down hazardous vehicles. However, several national stakeholders have criticized government for introducing this policy.





VIDEO







VIDEO Source: ameyawdebrah.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.