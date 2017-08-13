My Husband Is A Saint And The Closest Thing After God’s Existence - Mercy Johnson

Related Stories Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has revealed why she is extremely in love and crazy about her husband.



According to her, it is because her husband is a saint and the closest thing after God’s existence.



Mercy told Nigeria Tribune in an interview when asked what drew her to her husband:



‘My husband is a saint. Everything. My husband is not someone you interact with, with your body. He is someone you commune with, with your soul. You just love his soul. He is everything bottled in one person. I don’t know how to explain him. My husband is the closest thing after God’s existence. I am not saying he is perfect, but l love that man too much [Sings]. Sometimes I can’t explain him. I used to have mentors, but for some time now it has been my husband. He has the best things to say about everything. I am always awed by the way he reasons. He has certain perception of life that intrigues me. For like four years now, he has been my mentor. He makes me see things right. And we all need a person who makes us see the best in everything. So, yea, my husband is my mentor.



How is your relationship with Tonto Dikeh?

She’s my girl. She is like a sister to me. We outgrow things. We both have kids and are raising them.



You are a born-again. Does your faith influence role interpretation?

Yes, I am a born-again Christian. I wouldn’t say it influences my role because as a Christian you are a bridge maker. People should look at you and tell the difference. But In filming, I don’t like to embarrass myself, I don’t like to embarrass my husband.