Samini Calls Becca “Witch” On Live Radio (AUDIO)

Dance hall artiste Samini went bonkers live on Takoradi-based Empire Radio recently.



On the show, a lady called in and said she had met Samini at the National Theatre last year, exchanged contacts, planned meeting up but later Samini blocked her phone number.



Befuddled by the statements, Samini asked who she was and whether he had proposed love to her.



When she responded in the affirmative, Samini called her “witch” only to have realised in the end that it was musician Becca he had been speaking to.

<iframe width="490" height="465" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OwUSGva6Pr4" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>









