Related Stories Manager of Afropop Musician Mr Eazi has made his relationship with his girlfriend official at a ceremony over the weekend.



Mister Meister is known for being outspoken and solidly being behind his Artiste anytime and goes the extra mile to defend him.



Marking the milestone with his best half, Kiki Vanderpuye-Orgle a Logistic/Freight specialist, the ceremony was well attended by friends and some showbiz personalities like Mr Eazi, and Sister Derby among others.















@mistameister #kafuiandkiki

A post shared by アーティスト (@nanaasihene) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT



















Source: ghanacelebrities.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.