Ahuofe Patri In Bikini (Photo)

Related Stories Ghanaian actress-Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuof3 Patri has put her chocolate body on display–and has put her bum bum in our face.



In a new photo the actress shared this morning, she rocks an orange Bikini which shows her taking a stroll by the beach with the caption; “Don’t focus on what you want so much that you loose sight of what you deserve! Have a good week, people.” Source: ghanacelebrities.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.