Related Stories Though her latest song Makoma, which features Sarkodie, talks about going all out when it comes to love, Adina Thembi has urged ladies to wisely do that using their heads.



According to her, love is great and if one is lucky enough to find it, it must be kept but one should use her head while doing that.



“It is great to find love. Go all out but use you brains as well. Do not use your heart alone. Try to think through things so that you do not end up getting hurt emotionally.



“Sometimes even with friends, you give your all, thinking you have a ‘bestie’ only for you to find out they do not value the friendship like you do. It hurts but it is not worth dying for,” she stated.



To her, if the love scenario does not work out after using one’s head, the best option is to move on with one’s life.



“If you find yourself in that situation, just move on. No one is worth dying for. You have a whole life ahead of you and that is important. The funny thing is that the people you want to kill yourself for may not do the same if the tables turn”, she said, giving some insight about the song, she said it was written and produced by Kidi of Lynx Entertainment.



“We all need love at some point. It is a beautiful thing. I have done some heartbreak songs and I figured it was time I did a feelgood piece that gives comfort and gives one a sense of belonging.”



About her work with Sarkodie, she said: “My team and I have always wanted to work with him but it was just a matter of timing. After we did the song, an idea came that he would be the best person to work with and he did not disappoint. I thank him for a job well done.”



About her song, Too Late, that talks about broken hearts and how to mend them, Adina who has previously released singles such as Don’t Judge Me, I Am Music, Le t Me Go and Coastal Vibes, said it was nothing personal.



She stated that the song which was released late last year, was an attempt to do something people could relate to.



“The truth is that in life, we have all at one point or another, been betrayed by friends, loved ones or family and the most important thing is to move on. That is what Too Late is about,” she said.



“It was written by King Promise, a very good artiste. We were in the studio and we were talking about ladies complaining about how badly guys treated them. We decided to do something the ladies could relate to.



King delivered and it has been crazy since then.” She commended her fans for their love and support.



“I really appreciate everything. I would not be here if not for them.. I want to tell them to know we will continue to bring them good songs that they can jam to.”



Born, Adina Thembi Ndamse in Liberia to a Ghanaian mother and a South African father, she first came to the limelight when she won the 2008 edition of the Star s o f the Future music reality show.



Adina, who was also previously a brand ambassador for clothing line, AfroMod Trends, has taken a cue from her mother who makes clothes for a living.



A graduate of Central university, Adina has in recent times been designing her own clothes and hopes to commercialise the venture soon.