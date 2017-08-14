Juliet Ibrahim’s Ex, Kwadwo Safo Welcomes Baby Girl!

Related Stories August appears to be the new celebrity baby boom season in Ghana. Latest to welcome a child after the likes of Naa Ashorkor and Gifty Anti, is Kwadwo Safo, the ex-hubby of actress Juliet Ibrahim.



Kwadwo Safo has welcomed his baby girl, which he affectionally calls ‘Princess’. In an Instagram post, the commercial pilot by profession and CEO of Kantanka group of companies wrote:



“Thank God She is finally here. Am filled with so much joy. Am speechless. Welcome to the Kantanka family Ohemaa Adwoa Kurama Safo. #bornaqueen #bornachampion To God be the glory”



Kwadwo Safo and Juliet had a son together. Kwadwo has since had two more children of his own.









Source: ameyawdebrah.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.