I Need A Man With Focus Not Money - Yvonne Okoro

Related Stories Ghanaian actress of Nigerian descent, Chinyere Yvonne Okoro has revealed in an interview on E-talk with Amanda Jissih that she prefers a man with focus to fabulously rich men.



Young Yvonne who has featured in movies such as 'Ghana must go' among others continued that “I don’t necessarily need a man with a mansion full of money, I need a man with focus”.



Whiles describing who a great husband is in her own perception, she said ‘a great husband is somebody who is hardworking, a man with focus and a man who is respectful who can make me laugh.



Vibrant Yvonne said she wouldn’t go in for a man in the industry for relationship, believes in relationship outside the industry could work better.



She revealed that she would keep her wedding out of the public and won’t even go for pre-wedding photo shoot. She disclosed these as part of her upcoming cook show dubbed Dinning with Cook’s and Bracket which premiers on GH one Television.