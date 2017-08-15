Charterhouse Wins Big At Maiden Ghana Event Awards

Related Stories Charterhouse Productions, organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Miss Malaika Ghana, the Night of 1000 laughs comedy series, Ghana Rocks Music Concert, MTN Hitmaker and a lot more, has once again proven why it is the biggest, most consistent, most experienced and leading Event Management Company in Ghana by topping the list of winners at the just ended Ghana Events Awards organized by Event Guide Ghana on Friday 4th August at the African Regent Hotel in Accra.



The event, designed to promote the best standards of event management in Ghana released nominations on Friday July 7, with Charterhouse making a strong showing as the company bagged the highest number of nominations including the best event set up, event of the year and Ghana’s favorite event categories for the Vodafone Ghana music awards, Miss Malaika beauty pageant and Ghana Rocks Music concert in Ghana’s favorite event category, and Charterhouse Productions as an organization in the Event Company of the year category.



In all, the Awudome based organization picked 2 out of the six nominations with a special recognition, which was also the biggest honour of the night, The Lifetime Achievement Award going to the Company’s Executive Director, Mrs Theresa Ayoade.



The firms’ flagship event, undoubtedly the biggest and most recognized event on the Ghanaian Entertainment Calendar, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards beat other events like Ghana meets Naija, Ghana Movie Awards, Roverman Festival of plays and The Glitz Fashion show to win the converted Event of the Year Award, while the firm won the Event Company of the Year category which was fiercely contended by Glitz Africa, Carbon AV-Limited and Exclusive Men, Roverman Productions, Empire Entertainment and Echo House.



The ceremony which was hosted by GHOne TV’s A.J. Sarpong and entrepreneur, Kwame A. Opoku, aka Quami Junior, saw performances from musician Ephraim, comedian Lekzy De Comic and winner of MTN Hitmaker Season 5, Kidi.



Other winners on the night were, EMY Awards as the Best Emerging Event, Berla Mundi and Jerry Adjorlolo winning the Best Event MC, female and male, respectively. Swag of Africa who happen to be the official photographer for Miss Malaika Ghana, as the Best Event Photography amongst others.