I Support Sulley Muntari Against Racism –Menaye Donkor

Menaye Donkor, top model and wife of Ghanaian international soccer star, Sulley Muntari, has finally broken her silence over recent racial attacks on her husband.



She described the attacks as unfortunate and said she supports whatever Sulley does to fight racism.



Sulley, while playing in Serie A match between Pescara and Cagliari in Italy, walked off the pitch at the dying minutes of game in protest against racial abuse he was suffering from some fans. His complaint to the referee about the abuse rather got him booked and he walked off.



“I support it. I think it is one of the biggest moments of his career. It is time to have someone with the passion to talk about it and deal with the issue of racism,” she said on Cheers Sports Programme, hosted by Nana Aba on GHone TV last Saturday.



“It is very unfortunate he has to go through that. This is a man who is passionate about the game. And I think we need to stop racism by educating our children and that is what Sulley as a father wanted to try and get across. This is because it started with a kid in the audience, who was calling him names and he didn’t understand because he compared him to his son. How will I feel if my son says something like that to another human being?” she added.



“When Sulley believes in something, he makes sure he is heard and I am supportive of his decision to use his voice to help other players who go through this …because racism is something that happens on daily basis but we needed someone who is brave enough to stand up against it,” she concluded.



Menaye, Miss Universe Ghana 2004, appeared on the sports show together with celebrated actress Yvonne Okoro and Tanzanian top musician, Vanessa Mdee, to talk about the 2017 edition of Miss Universe Ghana pageant. She has taken over the organisation of the pageant since the beginning of this year.



Meanwhile, in another news, Ghanaians are applauding Sulley Muntari, as he was seen helping to push a broken down public bus in Accra.



The broken down vehicle in Pantang, a suburb of Accra, was causing a massive traffic pile-up when the former AC Milan star jumped out of his SUV to help get the bus off the road to make way for smooth travel for commuters.