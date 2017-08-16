NDC Replies Jewel Ackah: We're Busy Working To Recapture Power

Related Stories Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Solomon Nkansah admits that while the party has neglected veteran Highlife musician Jewel Ackah, it is not deliberate.



According to him, the musician feels neglected because the party’s immediate focus is to reorganize itself to come back into power.



The musician, who composed the party’s official anthem titled “Arise Arise’ in an interview accused the party of neglect, especially during his time of ailment and distress.



An interview with Jewel Ackah on Kwasi Aboagye's Entertaiment review on PEACE FM compelled Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of a fast emerging media enterprise, Zylofon media to respond to his distress call with an amount of $10,000.









