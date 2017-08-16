Related Stories Pastor Sammie Obeng-Poku, a gospel musician, is hosting his annual worship service dubbed "Sound of Heaven".



This year's edition of "Sound of Heaven" will held on Sunday, September 10 at the Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC) at Ayigya in Kumasi at 4:00 pm.



The worship concert is to provide the platform for patrons to have a fulfilling praise and worship experience with their Maker.



It indeed promises to be an electrifying moment where patrons will experience the awesome presence of God.



Sammie Obeng-Poku who is also the headline artiste, will share the stage with renowned gospel icons.



Uncle Ato, Francis Amo, Quame Gyedu and a host of other great worship leaders together with the True Worshipers Choir( CCAG) and the Calvary Worship Choir will usher the attendees to the throne room of God through praise and worship song ministrations.



This year's event is further aimed at showing gratitude to God for his goodness and mercy.



There will be an album launch of the team's first project dubbed The Overflow (Live) with hit songs like A New hallelujah which features the 2016 VGMA Artiste of Year, Joe Mettle among others.



Tickets are selling between Ghc 15 and Ghc 100.



It's surely a night of testimony and thanksgiving you can't afford to miss.



