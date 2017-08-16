Sarkodie Way Above Stonebwoy – Sister Afia

Related Stories Highlife artiste, Sister Afia, has revealed that in her opinion, dancehall artist, Stonebwoy, and rapper, Sarkodie, are not in the same class.



According to her, although the two musicians are exceptionally good, Sarkodie has gained a lot more experience than Stonebwoy has, and for this reason, the two cannot be compared.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on the AyekooAyekoo mid-morning show on Accra 100.5FM on Wednesday, the “Are You Ready” hit singer said :“Both are good in their own way. Stonebwoy is good. Sarkodie is also good. But I think I will pick Sarkodie because he has been in there longer than Stonebwoy. He is more experienced. With the Sarkodie and Shatta Wale comparison, of course I will pick my Daddy Shata Wale.”



Touching on the performance of female artistes in Ghana, Sister Afia noted that Ghanaian female musicians are working hard to meet up to expectations under difficult circumstance.



She said: “I know they are doing extremely well. It is not easy but we are trying. I will urge the female artistes to do whatever they have to do because we have been suppressed for far too long.



“For me I am going to take music far. Very soon, I am going to perform at the Ghana meets Naija in the United Kingdom.”





