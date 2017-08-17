Oscar Submission Closes On August 20

Related Stories Ghanaian filmmakers interested in vying for honours at the 90th Oscars ceremony in the United States of America have only about a week to submit their movies as entries close on Sunday, August 20.



The board chair of the Foreign Language Oscar selection committee, Professor Linus Abraham, announced the opening of submissions in Accra on Monday, July 31.



The Oscars, also referred to as The Academy Awards, is a set of awards for artistic and technical merit in the Americcan film industry, given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).



Filmmakers with works that meet the required criteria are encouraged to submit via film freeway and additionally submit 20 DVD copies to the receiving desk at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) Library between the hours of 9.00am and 2.00pm.



Submitted films will only be considered if they were produced between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017 with a seven-day theatrical run in a commercial theatre. Films with only released on DVD, television or Streaming Video on Demand (SVOD) will not be considered.



AMPAS in March this year, approved a selection committee for Ghana to submit one film to represent the country at the 90th Oscars. The committee held its first general meeting last June and elected Professor Linus Abraham, outgoing Rector of NAFTI as chairman.



The board held a workshop in Accra to educate filmmakers on the submission process and also discussed the state of the film industry in this country.