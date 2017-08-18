God Smokes 'Wee' - Ekow Micah Defends Why He Smokes

Ekow Micah Related Stories Reggae musician Ekow Micah has backed his stands for smoking “wee” referring to the Holy bible and citing an instance were God smoked “wee”.



In an interview with Akwasi Abogye on Peace FM’s “Entertainment Review”, Ekow Micah said he smokes because the almighty God smoked referring to Psalm 18:7-8 which states that;



“The earth trembled and quaked, and the foundations of the mountains shook; they trembled because he was angry.



“Smoke rose from his nostrils; consuming fire came from his mouth, burning coals blazed out of it”.



Ekow Micah further explained stating that,



“Wee” is food for Rastafarians, some prefer alcohol “akpeteshie”, but for me I prefer “wee” like how some people enjoy Cocoyam leaves (Kontomire)



Ekow Micah was arrested and faced trial for possessing illegal substance” wee”.



He was later acquitted and discharged by an Accra Circuit Court.



In 2015 Ekow was arrested by the Airport Police on August 4 over an alleged extortion case against Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.