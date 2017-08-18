Becca Breaks Down During Album Launch

Related Stories Award winning songstress Becca could not hold back her tears during her album launch.



The songstress who was speaking on her journey through the music industry broke down in tears as she thanked the people who played various roles in her music life for ten years.



Titled ‘UNVEILING’, the album has 13 tracks which feature well-known artists which include Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata and Joyce Blessing, other international acts.



Speaking at the Album launch the songstress revealed that the name ‘UNVEILING’ is to celebrate 10 years in the music industry and also the rebirth of her brand.



“The ‘UNVEILING’ album is the rebirth of Becca, it signifies the new Becca and also marks ten years of being in the music industry” she stated.



She urged her fans to purchase her album from the right sources to generate income.



Multiple awards winning songstress joined a new record label Zylofon media in June 2017.



Becca currently is enjoying massive rotation on both local and international media channels with songs like Na Wash with Nigeria`s Patoranking, Me ni waa and others.















