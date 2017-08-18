Stonebwoy Is A ‘Student’ In Dancehall Music – Shatta Wale

Related Stories Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has described his fellow artiste, Stonebwoy, as an amateur when it comes to Dancehall music.



Asked by Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday, August 16, if Ghanaians should expect a ‘collabo’ between himself, Samini and Stonebwoy, the controversial musician said the Bhim Nation figure head is out of the equation.



“Well when you say Stonebwoy you are going to the children’s side, talk about the adults – it’s Shatta Wale and Samini”.



The ‘Taking Over’ hit maker admitted although Stonebwoy is doing great, he is nowhere compared to Samini.



“It’s Shatta Wale and Samini. We are businessmen and we know what we are doing. Stonebwoy is doing well though but when you talk about student –lecturer, Samini and I are lecturers and he is a student,” Shatta Wale boasted.