‘I Won’t Complain’ About Female Fans Who Send Me Nudes – Kofi Kinaata

Taadi crooner Kofi Kinaata says many female fans send him n*de photos of themselves and personally, he's not going to complain about that.



Kinaata said on the Tonight Show that he sees them as fans and thus he has no reason to complain, although others complain about it.



“Someone else was complaining about that (n*des) but for me, I won’t complain about it because I see them as fans.” he said.



Despite his non complaints about n*des, Kinaata revealed that one thing which bothers him is female fans trying to steal kisses off him without his consent.



“A female fan went to the extent of stealing a kiss from me unawares…” Kinaata said.



“I didn’t like it when it occurred and can’t also report them because it has already happened so would allow it to slide by,”



The silky voiced crooner spoke more on the show…Watch.





