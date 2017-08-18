We Are Done With Signing - Zylofon Media

Related Stories Zylofon Media, the entertainment company that has made news recently with its star-studded new lineup of acts under their management, has indicated that they are no more signing on new talents.



The brand is currently now focusing on building up the opportunities laid out for their actors and artistes and are not interested in taking up new acts.



According to Sammy Baah, the Public Relations Officer of the company, there is no possibility of signing any new acts under their belt in the near future. Speaking to Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, Sammy Baah further debunked rumors that there was a possible deal in play for dancehall artiste Kaakie.



“We have not had any discussions with Kaakie about signing her. Our chapter on signing artistes is closed for now and there will not be any signings any time soon.



If there will be any dealings with artistes, then this will be in the area of distribution deals and other similar projects,” he stated.



He said the media ruckus that was caused by a shared photo of Kaakie on their Instagram page was based on speculation that they were in talks to sign Kaakie.



Sammy Baah said stated they only shared the photo of the artiste to wish her well in her new journey since they had learnt that she split from record label, Xtra Large Music. Zylofon Media recently signed on some of Ghana’s best talents in the music and film industry, including Becca, Stonebwoy, Zynnell Zuh, James Gardiner and Benedicta Gafah.



As part of their efforts to break into the Akan-language entertainment industry, the media house opened a Kumasi branch a few weeks ago in an extravagant launch ceremony at the Kumasi Mall.