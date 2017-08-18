It Doesn’t Matter Whether I Go To School Or Not, I Can Still Be Free SHS Ambassador - Abraham Attah

Related Stories Award-winning young Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah, has said criticism against his appointment as ambassador for government’s free SHS policy is wrong.



The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh came under series of criticisms on social media after announcing Attah, who is schooling in the United States, as the face of the major government policy.



Groups like the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) also expressed reservations and argued that Attah is known for his work in showbiz rather than in education and suggested that an ambassador could have been selected from the winners of this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz.



In explaining the rationale for Attah’s selection at a Meet The Press series on Thursday, July 27, 2017, Dr Prempeh said the young actor walked into his office to volunteer for the role.



The ‘Beast of no Nation’ actor told KOD on the Zone that he is only serving his country and not being paid for that.



“I think those criticisms against me was wrong because it not like I’m getting paid for that. I’m just serving my country for free and it doesn’t matter whether I go to school here or outside the country I’m just trying to do something for my country that’s all”.



Abraham Attah will be embarking on a free SHS walk on Saturday, August 19 from Accra Mall to the Aviation Social Centre to create awareness on free SHS.