Protect Local Content From Telenovelas – Stephanie Okereke

Nigerian actress, Stephanie Okereke Linus, has called on the Ghanaian and Nigerian governments to initiate laws to protect the movie industry from the influx of western telenovelas. An absence of protective laws could be insidious, killing the local movie industry slowly without us knowing until it is too late.



The actress cum film director admitted the influx of western telenovelas in Ghana is the same in Nigerian.



In her opinion, local content is paramount if the movie industry is to develop and therefore urged filmmakers to put pressure on authorities to protect their investments.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Class News’ Prince Benny Boateng, the multiple award-winning actress said: “Yes, telenovelas are in Nigeria too but I think it is more about the authorities figuring a way to protect this precious industry that people have put their sweat and blood in creating. So if they understand the value that we bring, they should be able to find laws to protect it and find how we can have synergy.”



She added that: “Local content is paramount and so we also as filmmakers need to demand and steer people in authority in the right direction to make sure our work is protected and that we have the patronage that we need, especially locally.”