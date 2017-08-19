Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s Daughter Marries...

Related Stories Henrietta Adwoa Osei, a daughter of Dr Osei Kwame (popularly known as Despite) of Despite Group of Companies tied the knot on Thursday, August 17, in Accra–at a colorful event.



Adwoa Osei who recently completed a masters program in the UK, at the University of Warwick wore a beautiful Kente dress for the first part of the ceremony–before changing into an all white dress later.



The ceremony was graced by close friends and family–and as expected, Despite himself was there, to give her daughter’s hand in marriage.



A white wedding is being held today Saturday, August 19 at Church of Pentecost-Wyatt with the reception to be held at Banquet Hall—strictly by invitation.



Congrats Adwoa and we wish you a happy marriage!



More photos soon.









Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.