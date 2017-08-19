Praye Breaks Up Again?

Related Stories Unconfirmed information reaching Razzonline.com indicates that multiple award winning group; ‘Praye’ has parted ways for the second time.



The one-time prolific group made up of Praye Tintin, Tietia and Honeho noted with the hit song ‘Angelina’ first broke up after kicking out Choirmaster in 2013 to become a duo not too long ago.



Choirmaster, who had blamed Praye Tintin for their breakup explained that the latter got a contract while they were together and started to record as a solo artiste.



Choirmaster accentuated extensively that, they had a meeting and Praye Tintin disclosed to them that he wanted to embark on a solo project and that he was about releasing his singles.



In 2016, Praye announced their patch-up as a duo comprising of Nana Kwame (Praye Tintin) and Steven Fiawoo(Praye Tiatia)with a song titled ‘KPortor’

Razzonline.com source has learned that Praye Tintin is again the reason why they are contemplating another break up. The source also emphasized that, a pastor had advised Praye Tintin to go solo, and so the latter is on the verge of releasing a gospel song to confirm their break up.



At the time of filing this report, attempts to reach Praye for clarification proved unsuccessful.