Nana Aba Anamoah Reveals The One Thing She Looks Out For In Her Man..

GhOne Tv News Editor, Nana Aba Anamoah has stated one key thing she looks out for in men when it comes to who to date.



According to the Newscaster who can die for Manchester United or even lose her job because the club, football means so much to her and her potential partner must be a football fanatic too.



Nana Aba, however, stated that it doesn’t mean the interested candidate must be a Man U fan as she prefers having a boyfriend in an opposite team.



Her reason is that, she’ll love to tease her man when his team goes down. Contrary to this, she revealed that all the men she dated happened to be Man U fans too, where they rather end up consoling each other when Man U goes down.