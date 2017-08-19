Jackie Aina’s Fabulous African Themed Birthday Party - VIDEO

Related Stories Los Angeles based makeup artist and beauty vlogger Jackie Aina celebrated her 30th birthday earlier this month with a bang!



The melanin beauty had an african royalty-themed party alongside the hashtag,#BronzeIsTheNew30. If you watched the snippets from the event on her snapchat, you would know that the party was lit!



Jackie and her Ghanaian boyfriend Dennis were clad in kente Ghana fabric for the initial part of the evening.



The event was attended by the creme de la creme of the beauty world in Los Angeles including Raye Boyce, Isoken Enofe-Asemota, Patrickstarrr, Jerrod Blandino among others.



With over 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, it’s no surprise that the celebration was huge!



It was also a culture appreciation day, from the puff puff appetizers to having choreographed African dancers entertain guests before her grand entrance. It was almost like a modern day Coming to America remake.



Jackie Aina shared the new vlog on her channel showing all the fun at her 30th birthday celebration.



Watch-





