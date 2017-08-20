Stop Exposing Your Bodies – Joselyn Dumas Tells Colleagues

Related Stories



She made this comment during the just ended Glitz Style Awards 2017 held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.



According to the actress, most celebrities indecently dress forgetting that they are role models for many in the society.



“Sometimes when we dress up we think nobody is watching someone is always watching I think we can all be our own kind of beautiful without exposing so much, and that is what I need”, the actress said.



Her comment, however, has stirred trolls by some persons on social media who believe the actress was being absolutely hypocritical, taking into cognisance the fact that her attire for the evening was relatively revealing. For most of them, she has no moral right to advise her colleagues when she is doing the exact opposite of what she preached.



Joselyn wore a gold body hugging dress which was transparent at the bust side and the back. The bust of the gown revealed her cleavage and the tight-fitting gown exaggerated her hips.



The TV personality was adjudged the Glitz Africa Magazine Stylish Celebrity.



Glitz Style Awards celebrates individuals setting trends and defying the odds with their Fashion style.







