Piesie Esther Names Her Cars, Other Assets

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther known in private life as Mrs. Esther Asiedu has numbered the cars she owns.



The minstrel on Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix revealed that she owns three cars but lives in a rented apartment with her nuclear family - husband and three kids.



The 'Okuraseni' singer on the show told the host, Zionfelix that she possesses Toyota Matrix, Peugeot and the car which was used for the Celebrity Ride interview, Toyota Highlander which was purchased a year and a half ago.



Piesie Esther who was reluctant in mentioning the cost of the Highlander disclosed that her husband gave it to her as a gift when she traveled to the USA to give birth to her last born.



According to her, the car had been packaged when she returned from the United States of America after the delivery so she knows nothing about how it was purchased.



The gospel minister continued that her husband is the right person to mention the price of the Highlander but she is very sure a home used Toyota Highlander like hers costs more than GHC150, 000.



She went on to talk about her dream car and other companies she owns.





