PHOTOS: Female Celebs Fashion At Glitz Style Awards 2017
 
21-Aug-2017  
The 2017 Glitz Style Awards was held on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Muvenpic Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The awards which is the biggest fashion night in Ghana brought a combination of color, sophistication, simplicity and classy fashion in one auditorium.

The highlight of the event was when Hajia Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana, was named the Style Icon of the Year. The glamorous event saw many stunning appearances from the stars, as well as exciting music performances by Wutah, Akwabuah, King Promise and Comedian OB.

The Glitz Style Awards was graced by celebrities and high profile personalities from across Africa including Stephanie Okereke Linus, Silvia Njoki, Toke Makinwa and more. There were winners in categories across music, radio, televisions, film, business and fashion.

Checkout your favorite female celebrities and their looks on the red carpet:
 

Gloria Sarfo


Victoria Lebene


Maneye Donkor


Nikki Samonas


Mrs. Catharine Afeku


Nana Yaa Serwa Opoku-Addo


Martha Ankomah


Dentaa Amoateng


Berla Mundi


Stepanie Benson


Becca


Akumaa Mama Zimbi


Madam Samira Bawumia


Regina Van-Helvert


Ebony


Stephanie Karikari


Tiffany


Zynnel Zuh


Edem Fairre


Joselyn Dumas

 
 
Source: Eugene Osafo-Nkansah/Peacefmonline.com
 
 

