PHOTOS: Female Celebs Fashion At Glitz Style Awards 2017

|
|
|
|
|
|
The 2017 Glitz Style Awards was held on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Muvenpic Ambassador Hotel in Accra.
The awards which is the biggest fashion night in Ghana brought a combination of color, sophistication, simplicity and classy fashion in one auditorium.
The highlight of the event was when Hajia Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana, was named the Style Icon of the Year. The glamorous event saw many stunning appearances from the stars, as well as exciting music performances by Wutah, Akwabuah, King Promise and Comedian OB.
The Glitz Style Awards was graced by celebrities and high profile personalities from across Africa including Stephanie Okereke Linus, Silvia Njoki, Toke Makinwa and more. There were winners in categories across music, radio, televisions, film, business and fashion.
Checkout your favorite female celebrities and their looks on the red carpet:
|
|
Gloria Sarfo
Victoria Lebene
Maneye Donkor
Nikki Samonas
Mrs. Catharine Afeku
Nana Yaa Serwa Opoku-Addo
Martha Ankomah
Dentaa Amoateng
Berla Mundi
Stepanie Benson
Becca
Akumaa Mama Zimbi
Madam Samira Bawumia
Regina Van-Helvert
Ebony
Stephanie Karikari
Tiffany
Zynnel Zuh
Edem Fairre
Joselyn Dumas
|
|
|Source: Eugene Osafo-Nkansah/Peacefmonline.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|