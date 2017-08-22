Funke Akindele Pregnant With First Child

Funke Akindele Related Stories High flying Nollywood actress and showbiz entrepreneur, Funke Akindele, who is mostly loved for her role as Jenifa and all her teaming fans are supper excited at the prove that their darling star is about to birth her first child.



Funke Akindele who just got into a second marriage with music producer, singer and cinematographer, Skillz, was spotted at a recent event for one of telecommunication giant rocking a simple blue and white gown with her bump showing prominently and her fans are ecstatic.









