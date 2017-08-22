I'll Never Date A Man In Ghana’s Showbiz Industry...They're Not Trustworthy - Mzvee

Related Stories Ghanaian Afro Dancehall Artiste, MzVee has said she will never date or marry a man in Ghana’s showbiz industy.



She indicated that, dating a man in the industry is at one's own peril beacuse they will upset you upon the least opportunity.



According to the “Daavi” hitmaker, male showbiz personalities are not trustworthy.



MzVee was speaking to Yvonne Okoro on “Dinning With Cooks And Braggarts” show.



MzVee also cautioned her fellow ladies against dating or marrying showbiz male personalities. Source: ghshowbiz.com