Ghanaian Pastors Are Liars - Ekow Micah

Ghanaian Reggae musician and President of the Ghana Music Council, Ekow Micah has taken a swipe at Ghanaian pastors describing them as liars.



According to the ‘Mesi wo hemaa’ hitmaker, the pastors are not telling the truth to their congregations but rather making a business out of the poor people in the various churches.



“The pastors are liars, they are not telling the church members the truth but rather extorting monies from the poor people to make themselves rich, buying luxurious cars and also buying big mansion without caring for the members”, he disclosed to Mike’2’ on Adom Entertainment Hall show last Saturday.



This followed when he was reacting to the statement he was said to have made that God smokes wee.



Backing his stance for smoking “wee”, he referred to the Holy Bible and quoted where God smoked “wee” in Psalm 18:7-8.



“Then the earth reeled and rocked; the foundations also of the mountains trembled and quaked, because he was angry”.



“ Smoke went up from his nostrils, and devouring fire from his mouth; glowing coals flamed forth from him”, he quoted.



According to him, Christians have been saying “wee” is satanic thing and this “wee” is created by God so when they refer to it as satanic they rather insult and disrespect God.



“Christians have been calling “wee” as satanic thing. Don’t you know that God who created you and I is the one who created the “wee” And you named it as “bonsam tawa” which shows that you don’t respect God.”, he quizzed.