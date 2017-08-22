Farming Should Be Africa’s Focus – John Dumelo

Related Stories Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has said farming should be Africa’s number one focus since the continent is blessed with sun, soil and water.



Mr Dumelo, who has developed a special interest in farming and cultivates a three-acre cassava farm at Manya Krobo, said this in a tweet.



“Africa is blessed with sun, soil and water... farming should be our number one focus. Let's feed ourselves!” he tweeted.



Dumelo has the vision to increase his three-acre cassava farm to ten by the end of the year.



The actor’s tweet is in line with the thoughts of former President John Mahama, who has also encouraged young people in Africa to take up agriculture because the occupation can be “cool” and, with support from governments, profitable.