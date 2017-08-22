EMY Awards Wins Award At Ghana Event Awards 2017

Related Stories Exclusive Men of the year (EMY AFRICA AWARDS) has been adjudged the best emerging event at the maiden edition of the Ghana Events Awards. Massive voted for by the public and the Awards faculty, the much deserved award is due to their compelling and original concept, the prestige and the remarkable execution of the event.



The award was recieved by the co- founder and CEO of Emy Africa Awards, Mr Daniel Kojo Soboh who remarked- we celebrate and award Distinguished gentlemen in the Emy Africa Awards and is very interesting that today we being awarded for doing that .. we love what we do and to be awarded and recognized for it feels great.. we thank the public for embracing our brainchild and the incredible team who have work tirelessly to bring the Event this far- our Board members , faculty, sponsors and production team.. we have more great things coming



Only two editions down the line, the Awards ceremony has become a house hold name.The 2nd Annual Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMY AFRICA AWARDS 2017) came off on the 24th of June 2017 at the plush kempinski Hotel, Goldcaost city.The capital came alive with the captains of various industries in Ghana and around Africa joining the celebration of the astute and distinguished gentlemen of the year.With musical performances from African Music Legends; Meiway and the original Osibisa Band, and the delectable Efya and Irene Logan, the Patch Bay Band and Tema Youth choir, it was a beautiful evening to remember

The following are the list of some of the winners from the Awards ceremony.



ULTIMATE MAN OF THE YEAR- DR KWABENA DUFFUOR



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD- SIR SAM JONAH



LEADERSHIP/STATESMAN AWARD- HIS EXCELLENCY JOHN AGYEKUM KUFOUR



MAN OF THE YEAR, AFRICA- MR TONY ELEMELU



AFRICA YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD- MR ADEBOLA WILLIAMS



MEN OF THE YEAR, GOVERNANCE-



HON. ALBAN BAGBIN AND HON. OSEI KYEI MENSAH BONSU.



MEDIA EXCELLENCE AWARD- FADDA DICKSON



AFRICA SPORTS LEGENDS AWARD- ABEDI PELE



MAN OF THE YEAR, HEALTH- MR ERNEST BEDIAKO SAMPONG



MAN OF THE YEAR, BUSINESS- DR JOSEPH SIAW AGYEPONG



MAN OF THE YEAR, MENTORSHIP- REV. ALBERT OCRAN



MAN OF THE YEAR, ENTERTAINMENT- JOE METTLE



MAN OF THE YEAR, STYLE- KOFI OKYERE DARKO (KOD)