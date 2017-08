Related Stories Rose Mensah aka Kyeiwaa has been off our screens for some time now.



The Kumawood actress has been in the United States of America for some months now.



Spotted in a video colleague actor Kwaku Manu shared on his Instagram page, the popular actress looks very cute and healthy.



Kyeiwaa is one of Ghana's most celebrated actors with over 150 movies and several awards to her credit.



Meanwhile, Kwaku Manu flew his wife and children to the states to have a befitting birthday party for his wife.



