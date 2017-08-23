I’m Ready To Go Naked In Movies – Actor

Related Stories Ghanaian actor Toosweet Annan says he is ever ready to stark naked in movies. The actor on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix after making his keenness to show everything in a film known gave a condition under which he will do that.



According to Mr. Annan, he will only go nude in movies if the money is good because he believes it is a business that both sides have to benefit.



He divulged on the show during the interview with Zionfelix that he once did it in a movie so it will not be a big deal to repeat the act.



Toosweet Annan made it known that in the movie ‘More Than Crazy’ which features Paulina Oduro, Jackie Appiah, and others; his butt was captured for the public to enjoy and there was nothing wrong with it.



Watch Toosweet Annan on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix below:







