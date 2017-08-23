I’ll Make Sure Nana Agradaa Is Arrested – Piesie Esther Vows

Related Stories Female gospel musician Piesie Esther has solemnly promised to do all she can to make sure God arrests popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Agradaa.



The musician on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix confirmed that she has been friend with the fetish priest for years but they lost contact along the line.



According to her, Nana Agradaa was a staunch Christian before they stopped communicating so she was surprised to hear that the woman had walked out of the grace of God.



On why her friend stopped worshipping God to become a fetish priest, Piesie Esther told Zionfelix, host of the show that the Thunder TV owner promised to give reasons at the right time when they first met at her shop after a long break.



Defending the move to invite Nana Agradaa to her executive album launch which happened earlier this year at Alisa Hotel in Accra, she explained that “our God came to search for the lost, He wouldn’t have worried himself dying on the cross if the world was full of righteous people.”



The ‘Agye Won Sem’ hitmaker revealed that the popular spiritualist real name Madam Patricia Asieduaa mostly records videos of herself singing gospel songs which prove that she still has a big heart for the work of God so it is her aim not to rebuff Nana Agradaa because she is not a reverend minister but keep her around and make sure God touches her.



“I’m still praying that God will use me to change her life. I know for sure that a time will come for all Ghanaians to see the woman with Bible and preach the gospel,” she told Zionfelix on his Celebrity Ride show.



Watch Piesie Esther on Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix below as she talks about her plan to convert Nana Agradaa.







